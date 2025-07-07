Left Menu

Lions Roar: Test Spot Up for Grabs against Brumbies

Andy Farrell, British & Irish Lions coach, announces that spots in the test side for the series against the Wallabies are still available. The Lions face the ACT Brumbies, Australia's top Super Rugby team, in a key match ahead of their first test against the Wallabies in ten days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 15:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

British & Irish Lions coach Andy Farrell has revealed that test spots for the series against Australia remain open, even as he named a nearly first-choice team to clash with the ACT Brumbies on Wednesday.

The game against Australia's strongest Super Rugby team is set just ten days before the Lions' first test against the Wallabies. Farrell announced that players like Maro Itoje and Finn Russell will start, with Blair Kinghorn switching to his regular fullback role.

Farrell emphasized the importance of cohesive team performance, allowing players like Mack Hansen a chance to prove themselves. This fixture comes with historical significance after the Brumbies' previous close contests with the Lions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

