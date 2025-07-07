Left Menu

Prithvi Shaw's Strategic Move to Maharashtra: A New Chapter in Indian Cricket

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw has switched from Mumbai to Maharashtra for the 2025-26 cricket season, marking a significant career shift. This decision follows fitness and disciplinary issues in Mumbai. Shaw aims to grow his career with Maharashtra, joining a talented squad that includes notable players like Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-07-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 15:33 IST
Prithvi Shaw's Strategic Move to Maharashtra: A New Chapter in Indian Cricket
Prithvi Shaw
  • Country:
  • India

Prithvi Shaw, the prominent Indian cricketer, has made a strategic career move by officially joining the Maharashtra Cricket Association for the 2025-26 season. This shift follows recent challenges he faced in Mumbai, including fitness and disciplinary issues.

Shaw, known for his aggressive batting style, had requested to leave Mumbai, a request the Mumbai Cricket Association approved last month. His transition to the Maharashtra team is considered a significant development in Indian domestic cricket, anticipated to bolster the squad's strength.

Maharashtra Cricket Association president Rohit Pawar has welcomed Shaw's inclusion in a team already enriched with talent. Shaw expressed optimism about the move, viewing it as an opportunity for further growth in his cricketing career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025