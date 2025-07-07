Prithvi Shaw's Strategic Move to Maharashtra: A New Chapter in Indian Cricket

Prithvi Shaw, the prominent Indian cricketer, has made a strategic career move by officially joining the Maharashtra Cricket Association for the 2025-26 season. This shift follows recent challenges he faced in Mumbai, including fitness and disciplinary issues.

Shaw, known for his aggressive batting style, had requested to leave Mumbai, a request the Mumbai Cricket Association approved last month. His transition to the Maharashtra team is considered a significant development in Indian domestic cricket, anticipated to bolster the squad's strength.

Maharashtra Cricket Association president Rohit Pawar has welcomed Shaw's inclusion in a team already enriched with talent. Shaw expressed optimism about the move, viewing it as an opportunity for further growth in his cricketing career.

(With inputs from agencies.)