ABC Pro Basketball League Season 4 Tips Off in Pune Spotlighting Youth Empowerment

The ABC Pro Basketball League Season 4, inaugurated at Rajaram Bhiku Pathare Stadium in Pune, reaffirms India's commitment to nurturing basketball talent. With over 5,000 aspirants, the league embodies India's youth-centric Khelo Bharat Niti 2025, featuring promising players across under-14 and under-17 categories for boys and girls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 16:56 IST
Basketball action (Photo: SAI). Image Credit: ANI
The ABC Pro Basketball League Season 4 launched yesterday at the Rajaram Bhiku Pathare Stadium in Pune, marking a significant step towards nurturing basketball talent in India. Presided over by Raksha Khadse, the Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, the ceremony celebrated youthful spirit aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a 'Viksit Bharat'.

The inauguration included the first match at 4:00 pm, followed by a formal ceremony at 5:15 pm, accentuated by Minister Khadse's speech, the Trophy Unveiling, and a vibrant Exhibition Match. Reflecting on the importance of grassroots sports initiatives, Khadse praised the ABC Fitness Firm and its partners for their dedication to advancing India's sports culture.

The event attracted over 5,000 young basketball hopefuls, out of whom 310 were selected for the league's 19 teams, catering to under-14 and under-17 categories. This initiative highlights the league's intent to work as a talent incubator, as witnessed by prominent personalities from various sports and business spheres collaborating to foster an enriched basketball ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

