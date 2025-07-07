Left Menu

Nathan Hales Sets Sights on Inaugural Shooting League of India

Olympic champion Nathan Hales is set to compete in the first Shooting League of India, bringing his renowned skills to the international arena. Scheduled for late 2025, the event promises a mix of seasoned and emerging shooters, enhancing the sport's visibility and offering a platform for cultural exchange.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 19:30 IST
Nathan Hales Sets Sights on Inaugural Shooting League of India
Olympic Champion Nathan Hales (Photo: SLI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Fresh from his historic Olympic gold at the Paris 2024 Games, British shooting star Nathan Hales is ready to make his mark in the first Shooting League of India (SLI). As the reigning Men's Trap record holder, Hales is among the notable global talents entering the league, which aims to reshape shooting sports worldwide.

The much-anticipated SLI tournament will occur from November 20 to December 2, 2025, featuring 6-8 teams in two pools. With events spanning pistol, rifle, and shotgun categories, the league boasts a dynamic mix of experience levels, including Elite Champions and emerging Junior shooters. Hales, who set a world record at the 2023 ISSF World Cup, brings formidable credentials to the competition.

Hales views this new league as a refreshing evolution for the sport, emphasizing fan engagement and athlete visibility. Though new to league formats, he is confident in facing the high-pressure matches ahead. Beyond competition, Hales eagerly anticipates cultural exchanges in India, mentoring young athletes, and contributing to the sport's growth. His dedication to team success and passion for shooting is unwavering, as he encourages young fans to embrace the sport's learning opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

