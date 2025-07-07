Left Menu

Wimbledon Drama: Quarter-Final Spots Secured Amidst Line-Calling Controversies

Switzerland's Belinda Bencic and Italy's Flavio Cobolli claimed their first Wimbledon quarter-final victories against Ekaterina Alexandrova and Marin Cilic, respectively. Despite challenges with the line-calling system, exciting matches continued. The day featured key victories and significant player progressions amidst cool weather at the All England Club.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 19:55 IST
On the eighth day of action at Wimbledon, Switzerland's Belinda Bencic triumphed over Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova, winning 7-6(4) 6-4 to secure her first quarter-final place. Bencic's match, filled with tense moments, saw Alexandrova fend off five match points before conceding.

In another highlight, Italy's Flavio Cobolli fought past Marin Cilic, the 2017 Wimbledon runner-up, in a thrilling encounter. Cobolli, seeded 22nd, clinched the victory 6-4 6-4 6-7(4) 7-6(3) to reach his first Grand Slam quarter-final.

Despite overcast conditions and a line-calling system glitch that sparked debate, the matches carried on at the All England Club. Players, including Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek, continued their quest for Wimbledon glory as the drama unfolded on multiple courts.

