Wimbledon Drama: Quarter-Final Spots Secured Amidst Line-Calling Controversies

On the eighth day of action at Wimbledon, Switzerland's Belinda Bencic triumphed over Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova, winning 7-6(4) 6-4 to secure her first quarter-final place. Bencic's match, filled with tense moments, saw Alexandrova fend off five match points before conceding.

In another highlight, Italy's Flavio Cobolli fought past Marin Cilic, the 2017 Wimbledon runner-up, in a thrilling encounter. Cobolli, seeded 22nd, clinched the victory 6-4 6-4 6-7(4) 7-6(3) to reach his first Grand Slam quarter-final.

Despite overcast conditions and a line-calling system glitch that sparked debate, the matches carried on at the All England Club. Players, including Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek, continued their quest for Wimbledon glory as the drama unfolded on multiple courts.

