Yograj Singh Defends Gambhir Amid India's Test Revival

Former cricketer Yograj Singh stands by Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir, despite criticism over India's form in Test cricket. Following a notable victory at Edgbaston, Singh emphasizes support for Gambhir and the team as they strive for a series win under Shubman Gill's captaincy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 19:58 IST
India head coach Gautam Gambhir (Photo: gautamgambhir55/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
In a staunch defense, former cricketer Yograj Singh has voiced support for India's head coach Gautam Gambhir amid ongoing criticism of the team's Test cricket performance. Under Gambhir's leadership, India achieved their maiden Test victory at Edgbaston, showcasing a remarkable brand of cricket.

Critics targeted Gambhir following India's struggles in Test format, however, Singh believes Gambhir deserves praise rather than censure. "Indian players are consistently evolving. Gambhir, along with figures like Yuvraj Singh and Rahul Dravid, gives back to the sport that has given them so much," Singh asserted. He remains optimistic about India's chances of clinching the series under the captaincy of Shubman Gill.

The Indian team, having suffered losses in previous Tests, including a whitewash at home by New Zealand and a defeat in Australia, now aims to capitalize on their momentum at Lord's. An emphatic victory over Australia in Perth and a saving grace in Brisbane have renewed hopes for a comeback.

(With inputs from agencies.)

