Djokovic Battles Into Wimbledon Quarterfinals After Grueling Match

Novak Djokovic advanced to the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the 16th time following a demanding match against Australia's Alex Di Minaur on Centre Court. Despite a rocky start where he lost the first set 1-6, the seasoned Serb found his rhythm to triumph in four sets, 1-6 6-4 6-4 6-4.

With the legendary Roger Federer watching from the Royal Box, Djokovic, 38, was initially troubled by Di Minaur's relentless energy and faced a strenuous battle. Yet, the sixth seed gradually asserted his dominance, excelling in a series of baseline exchanges to claim the next two sets.

Even when down 4-1 in the fourth set, Djokovic showcased resilience and composure, shutting Di Minaur's momentum and stringing together five consecutive games to secure his spot in the last eight, thus keeping his dream of a 25th Grand Slam title alive.