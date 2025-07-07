ILT20 Season 4: Star-Studded Lineup Ready to Dazzle Fans

In a testament to its growing prominence, the International League T20 (ILT20) is gearing up for its fourth season with a remarkable lineup of cricket stars from around the globe. Among the high-profile players joining the tournament are England's Alex Hales, Sam Curran, and Chris Woakes, alongside West Indies' Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, and Andre Russell. These international sensations will display their talent in the Gulf region's leading T20 tournament, as announced by the ILT20.

The participating teams have successfully completed the first phase of the squad selection process for Season 4, finalizing eight players each. The initial stage included player retention and new signings, which concluded on June 16 and 30 respectively. As they advance to the second phase, teams will finalize their rosters after the upcoming player auction, with details to follow soon.

With defending champions Dubai Capitals enhancing their bowling prowess and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders bolstering their batting lineup, the competition is set to be intense. Notable moves include the Gulf Giants signing Afghanistan's dynamic all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai for his ILT20 debut, while returning talents such as Moeen Ali continue to fuel excitement. The season opens with a grand spectacle on December 2, coinciding with UAE National Day, and concludes on January 4, 2026.

