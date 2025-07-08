Left Menu

Jofra Archer's Return Sparks Debate Ahead of Crucial Lord's Test

James Anderson advocates for Jofra Archer's participation in the third Test against India at Lord's, suggesting his experience is crucial. Archer, recently active in first-class cricket, is fit and ready. England's squad faces potential changes, adding Gus Atkinson and Jacob Bethell to their strategic options for the decisive match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 12:18 IST
England seamer Jofra Archer (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a pivotal prelude to the third Test against India, former England pacer James Anderson has voiced his support for Jofra Archer's inclusion in the lineup. The looming contest, scheduled to commence on Thursday at Lord's, will see England eager to leverage Archer's seasoned prowess after a four-year hiatus from Test cricket.

Anderson emphasized the importance of Archer's experience as England aims to recover from a substantial 336-run defeat to India in Birmingham, which has left the series tied at 1-1. 'This game is crucial. We can't wait to bring in Archer later; we need him now,' stated Anderson, highlighting the critical nature of the contest and Archer's readiness after his stint with Sussex.

Head coach Brendon McCullum expressed optimism regarding Archer's condition, confirming the bowler's fitness and availability, though stopping short of guaranteeing his selection. Meanwhile, potential squad changes also include the consideration of fast bowler Gus Atkinson and batsman Jacob Bethell, as England strategizes for the decisive match at the iconic Home of Cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

