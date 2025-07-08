Brumbies vs. Lions: The Lonergan Brothers Aim for Another Historic Upset

The Lonergan brothers are gearing up to lead the ACT Brumbies in a high-stakes clash against the British & Irish Lions. This match, taking place on Wednesday at Canberra Stadium, is a nod to history as the Brumbies aim to replicate their iconic 2013 victory over the Lions.

Ryan Lonergan, serving as captain, is joined by his brother Lachlan, as the Brumbies seek to once again overturn odds and pull off an upset. The Brumbies are eager to disrupt the Lions' strategy, reminiscent of how they achieved glory under coach Jake White against Warren Gatland's team.

Despite being perceived as underdogs and missing key Wallabies at camp, the Brumbies draw motivation from past performances, like the Waratahs' recent disruption of the Lions. Tom Hooper joins the squad amid this charged atmosphere, keen to play alongside his brother Lachlan.

