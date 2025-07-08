Left Menu

Brumbies vs. Lions: The Lonergan Brothers Aim for Another Historic Upset

The Lonergan brothers, Ryan and Lachlan, are set to lead the ACT Brumbies in their attempt to replicate history by defeating the British & Irish Lions. The duo takes inspiration from a major victory by the Brumbies over the Lions in 2013. With understrength, they aim to disrupt the Lions' game.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 13:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Lonergan brothers are gearing up to lead the ACT Brumbies in a high-stakes clash against the British & Irish Lions. This match, taking place on Wednesday at Canberra Stadium, is a nod to history as the Brumbies aim to replicate their iconic 2013 victory over the Lions.

Ryan Lonergan, serving as captain, is joined by his brother Lachlan, as the Brumbies seek to once again overturn odds and pull off an upset. The Brumbies are eager to disrupt the Lions' strategy, reminiscent of how they achieved glory under coach Jake White against Warren Gatland's team.

Despite being perceived as underdogs and missing key Wallabies at camp, the Brumbies draw motivation from past performances, like the Waratahs' recent disruption of the Lions. Tom Hooper joins the squad amid this charged atmosphere, keen to play alongside his brother Lachlan.

