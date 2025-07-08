Left Menu

Mack Hansen: Hometown Hero Returns with the Lions

Mack Hansen's return to Canberra with the British & Irish Lions marks a significant moment in his career. Born and raised in Australia but forged in Ireland, Hansen's meteoric rise includes 12 tries in 28 tests for Ireland, a 2023 World Cup trip, and now a Lions squad inclusion.

Mack Hansen arrived in Canberra with the British & Irish Lions on Monday, a sentimental return for the Ireland winger who will come off the bench against the ACT Brumbies this Wednesday. Born and raised in the Australian capital, Hansen honed his skills playing for the Brumbies before his career took him to Ireland, the birthplace of his mother.

In just four years, Hansen's ascent in rugby has been remarkable, amassing 12 tries in 28 tests for Ireland, earning a spot in the 2023 World Cup squad, and now securing a selection to the Lions squad. "It's incredible," Hansen commented on his return to Canberra, a place filled with personal history and memories.

During Wednesday's game, an audience of about 30 friends and family is expected to cheer him on at Canberra Stadium. Among his opponents, childhood friends Ryan and Lachlan Lonergan will be familiar faces. Despite leaving for promising opportunities abroad, his friends, led by Brumbies captain Ryan Lonergan, are thrilled to reconnect and witness Hansen's continued success.

