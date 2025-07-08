Left Menu

England Women Set for ODI Showdown Against India

Sophie Ecclestone and Maia Bouchier have been selected for England's 15-member women's squad to face India in an upcoming three-match ODI series. The series will be played from July 16 to 22 at various venues. Nat Sciver-Brunt is expected to return despite missing previous games due to injury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-07-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 13:39 IST
England Women Set for ODI Showdown Against India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Sophie Ecclestone and Maia Bouchier have been included in England's 15-member women's squad for a three-match ODI series against India, commencing later this month.

The ODI series will unfold on July 16, 19, and 22 at locations such as Southampton, Lord's, and Chester-Le-Street. Ecclestone is set to make her return following her absence in the West Indies series, while Bouchier, initially a T20I call-up replacing the injured Nat Sciver-Brunt, has been recalled for the ODIs. Sciver-Brunt, sidelined due to a groin injury during the last three of five T20Is, is anticipated to be fit for the ODI series, as per team management's release.

India currently leads the series 2-1 after securing victories in the first two T20Is. England's head coach, Charlotte Edwards, acknowledged India's challenging play during the T20I series, emphasizing the importance of consistency and sustained performance as England is amidst a transitional phase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025