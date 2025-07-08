England Women Set for ODI Showdown Against India

Sophie Ecclestone and Maia Bouchier have been included in England's 15-member women's squad for a three-match ODI series against India, commencing later this month.

The ODI series will unfold on July 16, 19, and 22 at locations such as Southampton, Lord's, and Chester-Le-Street. Ecclestone is set to make her return following her absence in the West Indies series, while Bouchier, initially a T20I call-up replacing the injured Nat Sciver-Brunt, has been recalled for the ODIs. Sciver-Brunt, sidelined due to a groin injury during the last three of five T20Is, is anticipated to be fit for the ODI series, as per team management's release.

India currently leads the series 2-1 after securing victories in the first two T20Is. England's head coach, Charlotte Edwards, acknowledged India's challenging play during the T20I series, emphasizing the importance of consistency and sustained performance as England is amidst a transitional phase.

