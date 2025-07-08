Sri Lanka and Bangladesh Face Off in Crucial ODI Decider

Sri Lanka opted to bat first after winning the toss in the crucial one-day international series finale against Bangladesh. This intense cricket battle takes place as both teams vie for series supremacy.

Bangladesh introduced fast bowler Taskin Ahmed, replacing Hasan Mahmud, while Najmul Hossain Shanto cleared a late fitness hurdle to play. The home team remained confident with their existing spin-focused lineup, featuring Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Maheesh Theekshana.

With the series currently tied at 1-1 after each side notched a win, the stakes are high in this final face-off. Bangladesh's recent victory in Colombo brought the series level, adding drama to this decisive match-up.

