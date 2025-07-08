Left Menu

Indian Boxers Shine at World Boxing Cup Astana 2025

Indian boxers Nupur, Jaismine Lamboria, and Sakshi clinched gold medals at the World Boxing Cup Astana 2025, urging the nation to rally behind boxing as they do cricket. The Indian team concluded the event with 11 medals, marking a significant achievement on the international stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 15:23 IST
Indian Women's boxer Nupur (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Indian boxing sensation Nupur, after securing a gold medal in the World Boxing Cup Astana 2025, called on fellow citizens to pledge their support for boxing akin to cricket. She detailed her intense final match against Kazakhstan's Yeldana Talipova, which she dominated with a unanimous decision in the 80+kg category.

Jaismine Lamboria, another standout performer, utilized her long reach effectively to overcome her Brazilian opponent in the 57kg final, clinching a victory through a tight 3-2 decision. Meanwhile, Sakshi's aggressive tactics against USA's Yosline Perez led her to a unanimous 5-0 verdict, winning gold in the women's 54kg category.

The Indian contingent returned home with a proud haul of 11 medals from Kazakhstan, including three golds. Their performance indicated a robust showing in international boxing, rivaling their six-medal win in Brazil, showcasing growth and potential for the sport's future in India.

