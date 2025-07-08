Deepti Sharma Opts Out of the Hundred: A Season of Change

India's all-rounder Deepti Sharma has opted out of the 2025 season of The Hundred, as she prioritizes managing her intense playing schedule, ESPNcricinfo reports. Known for her decisive performance, helping London Spirit secure their first title last year, Deepti is currently with the Indian team on their England tour.

Deepti's withdrawal paves the way for Australian all-rounder Charlie Knott to join the Spirit's revamped squad. Charlie Dean steps in as captain, replacing the injured Heather Knight. Other significant team changes include Grace Harris taking over from Meg Lanning and Chris Liddle replacing Ashley Noffke as head coach.

Across the league, strategic shifts continue. Ash Gardner leads the Trent Rockets after Nat Sciver-Brunt's step down, while David Willey becomes captain of the Rockets, transitioning from Welsh Fire. Marcus Trescothick joins Southern Brave as men's team batting coach, marking his first coaching role in The Hundred.

(With inputs from agencies.)