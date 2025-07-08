Left Menu

Willie le Roux Reaches Landmark 100th Cap for Springboks

South African fullback Willie le Roux earns his 100th cap against Italy, as coach Rassie Erasmus unveils a revamped team, including three new players. Le Roux, a key playmaker since his debut in 2013, will lead a dynamic backline with wings Makazole Mapimpi and Edwill van der Merwe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 19:00 IST
Willie le Roux, South Africa's remarkable fullback, is set to celebrate his 100th Test match cap when the Springboks face Italy in Gqeberha. Head Coach Rassie Erasmus unveiled a newly configured team, featuring three players yet to earn their caps, as they aim to build on last week's performance in Pretoria.

Le Roux joins a distinguished group of eight players who have reached this milestone, forming a formidable backline alongside wings Makazole Mapimpi and Edwill van der Merwe. Erasmus praised Le Roux's contributions, highlighting his pivotal role since debuting against Italy in Durban in 2013.

In the forwards, Pieter-Steph du Toit returns from injury to join Marco van Staden, while captain Siya Kolisi remains sidelined. Cobus Wiese, brother of established number eight Jasper Wiese, makes the bench as one of the trio of newcomers, signaling South Africa's strategic player rotation.

