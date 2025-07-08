Willie le Roux Reaches Landmark 100th Cap for Springboks

Willie le Roux, South Africa's remarkable fullback, is set to celebrate his 100th Test match cap when the Springboks face Italy in Gqeberha. Head Coach Rassie Erasmus unveiled a newly configured team, featuring three players yet to earn their caps, as they aim to build on last week's performance in Pretoria.

Le Roux joins a distinguished group of eight players who have reached this milestone, forming a formidable backline alongside wings Makazole Mapimpi and Edwill van der Merwe. Erasmus praised Le Roux's contributions, highlighting his pivotal role since debuting against Italy in Durban in 2013.

In the forwards, Pieter-Steph du Toit returns from injury to join Marco van Staden, while captain Siya Kolisi remains sidelined. Cobus Wiese, brother of established number eight Jasper Wiese, makes the bench as one of the trio of newcomers, signaling South Africa's strategic player rotation.

