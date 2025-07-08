Left Menu

Shubman Gill's Mindset: The Key to India's Success Against England

India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak outlines the mental transformation of skipper Shubman Gill ahead of the crucial Lord's Test against England. With India buoyed by a historic win at Edgbaston, Gill's revamped mindset has been pivotal, perching him atop the series run charts with three centuries.

As India gears up for their third Test against England at Lord's, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has spotlighted captain Shubman Gill's mental transformation as a crucial factor behind his recent success. Adapting mentally rather than technically, Gill enters Lord's high on confidence, evident from his commanding series performance.

In a press briefing, Kotak clarified that Gill's adjustment is not due to his captaincy. Highlighting the player's mindset shift, Kotak noted Gill's tactical improvements, stating, "In Australia and India, I witnessed a significant change. His mental game, rather than technical tweaks, has enhanced his performances, enabling him to convert loose deliveries into boundaries efficiently."

Despite earlier inconsistencies abroad, Gill's average has risen to 43.36, a significant leap from previous figures. Kotak attributed this surge to Gill's mental fortitude. Reflecting on past play, Gill acknowledged early errors and emphasized patience. With the Lord's pitch offering a "little bit of green," Kotak foresees advantageous conditions for bowlers, potentially influencing match dynamics.

