Unexpected Setback: Wales Team Shaken by Bus Accident Before Euro Match

The Wales women's national football team's bus crashed en route to training for their Euro 2025 match against France. Despite the accident, no players were harmed. Coach Rhian Wilkinson emphasized the players' well-being and expressed relief that all passengers were unharmed. Preparations for the game continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 20:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Wales women's national football team experienced a scare after their bus was involved in a crash on the way to Stadion St Gallen for training. Coach Rhian Wilkinson announced at a press conference that all players were uninjured and the focus remained on ensuring their well-being and mental readiness for the upcoming match against France.

Wilkinson, along with team captain Angharad James, was in a separate vehicle at the time of the incident. She stressed that football was secondary to the players' safety and health. After reaffirming that all were unharmed, the priority was to regroup the team and focus on preparations for the match the next day.

The Football Association of Wales confirmed that no injuries occurred and stressed their commitment to ensuring the players returned safely to their training base. The team, making its first appearance in a major tournament, is set to face France with the aim of advancing past the group stage, following a loss to the Netherlands.

