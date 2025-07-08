Taylor Fritz Triumphs in Wimbledon Semifinals Amidst Mid-match Turmoil
Taylor Fritz overcame a mid-match challenge involving a foot injury to defeat Karen Khachanov and secure a spot in the Wimbledon semifinals for the first time. Despite a strong start, Fritz faced a setback but rallied in the fourth set tiebreaker to win the match.
In a dramatic turn of events at Wimbledon, American tennis star Taylor Fritz secured his first semifinal spot after overcoming a mid-match foot injury. Fritz achieved this with a 6-3, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (4) victory against Russia's Karen Khachanov. The impressive feat saw Fritz battling through a physically challenging quarterfinal.
Despite a 1-4 record in previous major quarterfinals, Fritz displayed courage and resilience on Tuesday, dominating early on with his powerful serves. The 25-year-old Californian, seeded fifth, had to take a medical timeout for a foot issue when his momentum waned and Khachanov briefly gained control over the match.
However, Fritz demonstrated remarkable composure and determination to recover in the fourth set, leading to a tense tiebreaker where he ultimately triumphed. This victory marks a significant milestone in Fritz's career as he moves forward to face either defending champion Carlos Alcaraz or Britain's Cam Norrie in the semifinals.
