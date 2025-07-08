Left Menu

Panesar Hails Bumrah's Return for Crucial Test at Lord's

Former England spinner Monty Panesar highlights the importance of Jasprit Bumrah's return for India's third Test against England at Lord's. Despite missing key players, India impressed with their performance in the series, and Panesar believes they are poised to dominate the upcoming match.

Jasprit Bumrah (Photo: @BCCI/X). Image Credit: ANI
Monty Panesar, the former England spinner, has expressed his views on India's team selection ahead of their crucial third Test against England at Lord's, advocating for the return of Jasprit Bumrah. Despite not having the services of star players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin, India achieved a remarkable victory at Edgbaston, leveling the series 1-1.

Panesar emphasized the significance of India's 336-run triumph in Birmingham, highlighting the unexpected nature of their win without some of their staple players. With less than two days before the pivotal Test, Panesar predicts a strong start for India, suggesting Bumrah replace Prasidh Krishna to manage workloads and maintain momentum.

Bumrah, having recovered from an injury sustained in Australia, impressed with a five-wicket haul in his return match but was rested in the second Test. India's captain, Shubman Gill, stepped up with a commanding performance and pivotal scores to position India favorably against England's bowling attack. As the next encounter looms, India's form and strategic changes are set to challenge England at the Home of Cricket.

