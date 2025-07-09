Fritz's Secret Note: From Private Motivation to Public Triumph

Taylor Fritz's motivational message to himself, once a private source of encouragement, has inadvertently become public, thanks to his girlfriend, Morgan Riddle. Despite the unexpected reveal, Fritz credits Riddle with playing a crucial role in his professional growth and success.

Fritz penned the note after a Wimbledon defeat four years ago, urging himself to improve. Now ranked No. 5, he attributes part of his rise to Riddle's support, which has helped him maintain focus and make healthier choices, such as improving his diet and sleep schedule.

This year's Wimbledon marks Fritz's first semifinal appearance, with victories on grass courts preparing him for his next challenge against Carlos Alcaraz. Alcaraz, aiming for a Wimbledon three-peat, is also keeping his focus fresh by playing golf, potentially with actor Tom Holland.

(With inputs from agencies.)