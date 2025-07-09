Left Menu

Owen Farrell's Comeback: A Boost for England Rugby

Maro Itoje supports Owen Farrell's return to the England rugby team, highlighting his impact on team performance. Farrell prioritized mental health after the 2023 World Cup and became ineligible for England by moving to Racing 92. Returning to Saracens next season could see him play for England again.

Updated: 09-07-2025 10:28 IST
England rugby player Maro Itoje has expressed enthusiasm for Owen Farrell's potential return to the national team. Farrell, a playmaker with 112 caps, enhances any team when at peak fitness, according to Itoje.

Farrell took a step back from international rugby post-2023 World Cup to focus on mental health and moved to Racing 92 in France, rendering him ineligible for England selection.

However, his recent decision to return to Saracens next season opens the door for a comeback. 'Why not? I want to see him happy,' Itoje commented, underscoring Farrell's role as one of England's best-ever players.

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

