Owen Farrell's Comeback: A Boost for England Rugby

England rugby player Maro Itoje has expressed enthusiasm for Owen Farrell's potential return to the national team. Farrell, a playmaker with 112 caps, enhances any team when at peak fitness, according to Itoje.

Farrell took a step back from international rugby post-2023 World Cup to focus on mental health and moved to Racing 92 in France, rendering him ineligible for England selection.

However, his recent decision to return to Saracens next season opens the door for a comeback. 'Why not? I want to see him happy,' Itoje commented, underscoring Farrell's role as one of England's best-ever players.