Denmark's Decisive Election: Frederiksen's Gamble with Greenland

Denmark is set for a pivotal parliamentary election on March 24, announced Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. Her decision aims to take advantage of increased support following her robust stance against U.S. interests in Greenland.

Frederiksen has sought to unite European leaders against President Donald Trump's renewed push to annex the Arctic territory. This strategy has bolstered her popularity despite public concerns over rising living costs and strained welfare services.

The election will gauge whether Danish voters will endorse Frederiksen's international diplomacy or center on domestic issues like inequality. Political experts foresee the coalition government at risk as parties gravitate towards typical left-right alignments.