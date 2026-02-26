Boosting Innovation: Himachal Pradesh's Rs 2 Crore Startup Fund

The state of Himachal Pradesh has unveiled an ambitious Rs 2 crore innovation fund aimed at propelling youth innovations and bolstering the startup ecosystem, declared Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani during a meeting on Thursday.

This initiative strives to establish a future-focused technical education system that resonates with global industrial demands, facilitating industry-oriented training for the youth. Courses such as digital skills and emerging technologies are set to prepare the younger population for the ever-changing job landscape. Dharmani emphasized introducing courses in horticulture, natural farming, and dairy technology to meet local requirements.

Further, the plan includes a scholarship scheme for girls, leveraging success narratives of regional entrepreneurs in academic contexts, and integrating AI programs. The introduction of apprenticeship programs and fortified industry linkages is intended to enhance employability and foster entrepreneurship in the youth of Himachal Pradesh.