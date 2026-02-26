Left Menu

Boosting Innovation: Himachal Pradesh's Rs 2 Crore Startup Fund

Himachal Pradesh sets up a Rs 2 crore innovation fund to boost youth startups. Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani highlights plans for a future-focused education system, new industry-oriented courses, and a scholarship scheme for girls. The initiative aims to align with global markets and encourage entrepreneurship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 26-02-2026 20:15 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 20:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The state of Himachal Pradesh has unveiled an ambitious Rs 2 crore innovation fund aimed at propelling youth innovations and bolstering the startup ecosystem, declared Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani during a meeting on Thursday.

This initiative strives to establish a future-focused technical education system that resonates with global industrial demands, facilitating industry-oriented training for the youth. Courses such as digital skills and emerging technologies are set to prepare the younger population for the ever-changing job landscape. Dharmani emphasized introducing courses in horticulture, natural farming, and dairy technology to meet local requirements.

Further, the plan includes a scholarship scheme for girls, leveraging success narratives of regional entrepreneurs in academic contexts, and integrating AI programs. The introduction of apprenticeship programs and fortified industry linkages is intended to enhance employability and foster entrepreneurship in the youth of Himachal Pradesh.

