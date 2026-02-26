Engineering Exodus: Uttarakhand's Power Struggle

Engineers of Uttarakhand's power corporations are en masse threatening to resign due to the state's attempts to bypass engineering qualifications for the role of Managing Director. The controversy erupted after the High Court annulled Prakash Chandra Dhyani's appointment as MD, prompting backlash from the engineering community.

The Uttarakhand Power Engineers Association (UPEA) warns of a mass resignation and strike if the government continues converting technical positions and extending retired officers' tenures. They demand a judicial inquiry into these practices. Tensions rise amid allegations of non-compliance with court orders by RTI activist Anil Baluni.

Political controversy intensifies as the opposition accuses the government of promoting individuals through manipulation and political patronage, undermining experience and rules. Calls for detailed investigations into the appointment processes and a special audit reflect the high stakes of this escalating power struggle.

(With inputs from agencies.)