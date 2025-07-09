Red Bull Racing: Leadership Shake-Up as Mekies Replaces Horner

In a major leadership shake-up, Red Bull has announced the replacement of their long-serving team principal, Christian Horner, with Laurent Mekies. The move comes as the Formula One team grapples with a challenging season, currently holding the fourth position in the constructors' standings.

Horner, at the helm since Red Bull's debut in 2005, leaves behind a legacy of eight Drivers' and six Constructors' World Championships. Despite these successes, this season has proven tumultuous, marked by internal and external pressures.

Mekies, who joins from Red Bull's sister team Racing Bulls, expressed enthusiasm for the future. As Alan Permane takes over at Racing Bulls, all eyes are on how this leadership transition will impact Red Bull Racing's trajectory in the competitive Formula One landscape.