Red Bull Racing: Leadership Shake-Up as Mekies Replaces Horner

Red Bull has replaced long-time team principal Christian Horner with Laurent Mekies. Horner, the longest-serving principal since 2005, departs amid struggles in the current season. Mekies, from Red Bull's sister team, steps in as Red Bull transitions leadership, aiming to revive its competitive standing in Formula One.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 15:46 IST
In a major leadership shake-up, Red Bull has announced the replacement of their long-serving team principal, Christian Horner, with Laurent Mekies. The move comes as the Formula One team grapples with a challenging season, currently holding the fourth position in the constructors' standings.

Horner, at the helm since Red Bull's debut in 2005, leaves behind a legacy of eight Drivers' and six Constructors' World Championships. Despite these successes, this season has proven tumultuous, marked by internal and external pressures.

Mekies, who joins from Red Bull's sister team Racing Bulls, expressed enthusiasm for the future. As Alan Permane takes over at Racing Bulls, all eyes are on how this leadership transition will impact Red Bull Racing's trajectory in the competitive Formula One landscape.

