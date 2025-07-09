Jofra Archer Returns for Critical Third Test Against India

Fast bowler Jofra Archer has been included in England's squad for the third Test against India at Lord's. The announcement was made by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday. Archer is set to make his return to Test cricket after a four-year hiatus.

Archer replaces Josh Tongue, who struggled to make an impact in the previous games, securing just four wickets and conceding over 200 runs. The much-anticipated Test series is tied at 1-1, making this match a pivotal point for both teams.

The England team, led by captain Ben Stokes, includes players like Zak Crawley, Joe Root, and Harry Brook, alongside Archer. Expectations are high as England aims to regain an upper hand in the series.