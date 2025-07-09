Epic Lord's Clash: India vs. England Test Series Decider

The Indian cricket team, buoyed by remarkable batting performances, gears up for the critical third Test against England at Lord's. Having leveled the series 1-1, the return of Jasprit Bumrah is set to bolster India's bowling lineup further.

The visitors' unexpected triumph at Edgbaston, spearheaded by captain Shubman Gill, showcases a blend of skill and resilience, defying expectations set after senior players' retirements. England faces pressure to adapt, especially under the threat posed by Bumrah and the dynamic Akash Deep.

Jofra Archer's return to England's squad after a four-year hiatus promises an intense contest, with both teams vying for dominance. As anticipation builds, Lord's is set for another thrilling showdown with a sold-out crowd expected to witness this Test cricket spectacle.

