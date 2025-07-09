Left Menu

Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Kicks Off: Thrills and Unpredictability Await

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 is set to begin on August 29, featuring champion Haryana Steelers. This season promises intense competition and entertainment, with strengthened squads and record-breaking player auctions. Season 12 highlights PKL's growth as India's premier sports league, with global recognition for the game of kabaddi.

09-07-2025
Pro Kabaddi League trophy for season 12 (Photo: PKL). Image Credit: ANI
The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) announced on Wednesday the commencement of its 12th season, slated to kick off on August 29. The reigning champions, Haryana Steelers, are set to defend their title after a remarkable victory in Season 11, underscoring the league's trademark unpredictability and excitement.

This season, all twelve franchises have bolstered their squads during the recently concluded auction, promising fans an unprecedented level of competitive action and entertainment. The specifics regarding the venues will be disclosed shortly, adding to the anticipation.

Anupam Goswami, the Business Head of Mashal and League Commissioner of Pro Kabaddi, expressed excitement about Season 12's launch. In a statement from PKL's press release, Goswami noted, "With a record-breaking Player Auction, where 10 players crossed the INR 1 crore mark, we are poised for our most competitive and thrilling season yet. We are eager to deliver another captivating chapter of kabaddi to our fans." The dramatic auction in Mumbai set a new benchmark with contracts exceeding Rs 1 crore for ten players.

Pro Kabaddi League has flourished under the joint efforts of the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI), Mashal Sports, and JioStar, turning kabaddi into a national sensation and elevating it to the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

