Lions Overcome Brumbies in Challenging Canberra Clash

The British & Irish Lions secured a 36-24 victory over a depleted ACT Brumbies team in Canberra despite an injury setback for Blair Kinghorn. The Lions, facing challenges with a lineup including Maro Itoje and Finn Russell, continued their Australian tour winning streak ahead of their first Wallabies test.

Updated: 09-07-2025 18:01 IST
The British & Irish Lions achieved a 36-24 victory against the ACT Brumbies in Canberra, a win marred by fullback Blair Kinghorn's early exit due to injury. This result continues their unbeaten run in Australia, with the team replicating elements of its anticipated lineup for the first test against the Wallabies.

Despite a shaky start, conceding an early try, the Lions mounted a strong offensive, scoring five tries. Standout performances came from Ollie Chessum, James Lowe, and Marcus Smith, who scored in the first half, with Garry Ringrose and Josh van der Flier crossing the line after the break.

The Brumbies, missing many of their Wallabies players, were competitive, with scores from Tuaina Taii Tualima and others. However, the Lions' forward prowess and strategic adjustments, especially from scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park, burst through the Brumbies' defenses.

