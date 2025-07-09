Lions Overcome Brumbies in Challenging Canberra Clash

The British & Irish Lions achieved a 36-24 victory against the ACT Brumbies in Canberra, a win marred by fullback Blair Kinghorn's early exit due to injury. This result continues their unbeaten run in Australia, with the team replicating elements of its anticipated lineup for the first test against the Wallabies.

Despite a shaky start, conceding an early try, the Lions mounted a strong offensive, scoring five tries. Standout performances came from Ollie Chessum, James Lowe, and Marcus Smith, who scored in the first half, with Garry Ringrose and Josh van der Flier crossing the line after the break.

The Brumbies, missing many of their Wallabies players, were competitive, with scores from Tuaina Taii Tualima and others. However, the Lions' forward prowess and strategic adjustments, especially from scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park, burst through the Brumbies' defenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)