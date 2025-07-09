Lions' Triumph Tainted by Kinghorn's Knee Knock

In a challenging victory for the British & Irish Lions, fullback Blair Kinghorn's knee injury cast a shadow over their win against the ACT Brumbies in Canberra. According to coach Andy Farrell, the injury appears to be minor, ensuring a measure of relief for the team.

Kinghorn exited early in the match, raising concerns ahead of the first Wallabies test on July 19, particularly as utility back Elliot Daly is also unavailable for the series. Marcus Smith stepped in admirably, contributing one try among the team's total of five, showcasing potential in high-pressure moments.

The Lions recovered from an early deficit to secure their fourth consecutive Australian tour victory. Captain Maro Itoje and flyhalf Finn Russell played pivotal roles in their gameplay, reflecting progress yet highlighting the need for ongoing improvements as they prepare for future challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)