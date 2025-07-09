Lions' Triumph Tainted by Kinghorn's Knee Knock
Blair Kinghorn's knee injury tempered the British & Irish Lions' victory against the ACT Brumbies. Coach Andy Farrell stated the injury seemed minor, with Marcus Smith performing well in Kinghorn's absence. The Lions, with notable contributions from Itoje and Russell, secured their fourth consecutive tour win.
In a challenging victory for the British & Irish Lions, fullback Blair Kinghorn's knee injury cast a shadow over their win against the ACT Brumbies in Canberra. According to coach Andy Farrell, the injury appears to be minor, ensuring a measure of relief for the team.
Kinghorn exited early in the match, raising concerns ahead of the first Wallabies test on July 19, particularly as utility back Elliot Daly is also unavailable for the series. Marcus Smith stepped in admirably, contributing one try among the team's total of five, showcasing potential in high-pressure moments.
The Lions recovered from an early deficit to secure their fourth consecutive Australian tour victory. Captain Maro Itoje and flyhalf Finn Russell played pivotal roles in their gameplay, reflecting progress yet highlighting the need for ongoing improvements as they prepare for future challenges.
