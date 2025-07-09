Left Menu

Lyon's Ligue 1 Reprieve: DNCG Overturns Relegation

Olympique Lyonnais' relegation to Ligue 2 was overturned by the DNCG, maintaining their place in Ligue 1. This decision comes as the club faces financial challenges, reporting substantial losses and debt. A framework has been set for their budget, and Michele Kang becomes the new president, replacing John Textor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 20:40 IST
Lyon's Ligue 1 Reprieve: DNCG Overturns Relegation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Olympique Lyonnais received a lifeline as the appeals committee of the DNCG, the French football financial watchdog, rescinded their relegation to Ligue 2. The club will remain in Ligue 1, subject to a newly imposed framework managing their wage bill and transfer fees for their 2025/2026 budget.

The decision was met with relief from Lyon, who expressed gratitude towards the appeals committee for acknowledging the ambitions of their new management team, determined to steer the club towards stability and success. Lyon has a proud history, having won the Ligue 1 title seven times between 2002 and 2008.

Financially, Lyon faces significant hurdles. The Eagle Football Group, led by U.S. businessman John Textor, reported a staggering net loss and mounting debts. This financial strain led to a crucial meeting with the DNCG. In a leadership shuffle, Michele Kang, an influential figure in women's football, has been appointed as the new president of the club.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025