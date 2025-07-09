Lyon's Ligue 1 Reprieve: DNCG Overturns Relegation

Olympique Lyonnais received a lifeline as the appeals committee of the DNCG, the French football financial watchdog, rescinded their relegation to Ligue 2. The club will remain in Ligue 1, subject to a newly imposed framework managing their wage bill and transfer fees for their 2025/2026 budget.

The decision was met with relief from Lyon, who expressed gratitude towards the appeals committee for acknowledging the ambitions of their new management team, determined to steer the club towards stability and success. Lyon has a proud history, having won the Ligue 1 title seven times between 2002 and 2008.

Financially, Lyon faces significant hurdles. The Eagle Football Group, led by U.S. businessman John Textor, reported a staggering net loss and mounting debts. This financial strain led to a crucial meeting with the DNCG. In a leadership shuffle, Michele Kang, an influential figure in women's football, has been appointed as the new president of the club.

(With inputs from agencies.)