Everton has officially signed French forward Thierno Barry from Villarreal on a four-year deal; financial details remain undisclosed but it's rumored to be worth around £27 million.

Barry, 22, was part of France's under-21 squad for the European Championship semifinals and scored 11 goals in 35 appearances for Villarreal last season.

The talented forward expressed his excitement about joining the Premier League and playing under manager David Moyes, as Everton prepares to debut their new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium next season.