Everton's Exciting New Signing: Thierno Barry Joins from Villarreal
Everton signs French forward Thierno Barry from Villarreal on a four-year deal, estimated at £27 million. The 22-year-old, who impressed with France's under-21 team, is eager to play in the Premier League under manager David Moyes. Everton starts the season at Leeds United on August 18.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 21:08 IST
Everton has officially signed French forward Thierno Barry from Villarreal on a four-year deal; financial details remain undisclosed but it's rumored to be worth around £27 million.
Barry, 22, was part of France's under-21 squad for the European Championship semifinals and scored 11 goals in 35 appearances for Villarreal last season.
The talented forward expressed his excitement about joining the Premier League and playing under manager David Moyes, as Everton prepares to debut their new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium next season.
Advertisement