Remco Evenepoel Dominates Tour Time Trial, Shakes Up Leaderboard

Belgian cyclist Remco Evenepoel claimed victory in the individual time trial during stage five of the Tour de France, making significant shifts in the race's standings. Evenepoel, 16 seconds ahead of Tadej Pogacar, climbed to second overall. Pogacar now leads, eyeing another Tour title.
Remco Evenepoel of Belgium triumphed in stage five of the Tour de France's individual time trial on Wednesday, asserting his dominance over the 33km route around Caen.
Evenepoel, clocking in at 36 minutes 42 seconds, outpaced defending champion Tadej Pogacar by 16 seconds.
Pogacar has seized the leader's yellow jersey, marking a pivotal shift in the standings as he aims for his fourth overall win.
