Left Menu

Remco Evenepoel Dominates Tour Time Trial, Shakes Up Leaderboard

Belgian cyclist Remco Evenepoel claimed victory in the individual time trial during stage five of the Tour de France, making significant shifts in the race's standings. Evenepoel, 16 seconds ahead of Tadej Pogacar, climbed to second overall. Pogacar now leads, eyeing another Tour title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 22:01 IST
Remco Evenepoel Dominates Tour Time Trial, Shakes Up Leaderboard
Remco Evenepoel

Remco Evenepoel of Belgium triumphed in stage five of the Tour de France's individual time trial on Wednesday, asserting his dominance over the 33km route around Caen.

Evenepoel, clocking in at 36 minutes 42 seconds, outpaced defending champion Tadej Pogacar by 16 seconds.

Pogacar has seized the leader's yellow jersey, marking a pivotal shift in the standings as he aims for his fourth overall win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025