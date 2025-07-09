Iga Swiatek Reaches Wimbledon Semis: Conquering Grasscourt Demons

Iga Swiatek, the Polish eighth seed, reached a new milestone on Wednesday by advancing to her first Wimbledon semi-final after defeating Liudmila Samsonova 6-2 7-5. Swiatek's commanding performance showcased her improved grasscourt prowess, a significant turnaround from previous struggles at the esteemed tournament.

Swiatek impressed spectators with her 105mph ace that set the tone for a match where winner after winner flew off her racket. Her first serve was untouchable in the opening set, overwhelming Samsonova and leaving the Russian desperate for answers on Court One.

Despite a brief challenge when Samsonova leveled the second set 4-4, Swiatek maintained her intensity, overwhelming her opponent with sheer power. Her victory not only represented another step towards Wimbledon glory but a full-circle achievement, completing her semi-final appearances at all four Grand Slam events.