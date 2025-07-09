Left Menu

Sports News Highlights: Deals, Triumphs and Challenges

This briefing covers key sports stories: the Kansas City Royals sign pitcher Dallas Keuchel, Scottie Scheffler prepares for the Scottish Open, Red Bull changes leadership, and more. Highlights include NBA contracts, Rory McIlroy's commitment, J.J. Spaun's new challenges, Belinda Bencic's Wimbledon triumph, and the MLB's dramatic moments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 22:32 IST
In a major move, the Kansas City Royals are signing former Cy Young pitcher Dallas Keuchel to a minor league contract. Keuchel is expected to begin at Triple-A Omaha with a salary of $2 million, should he reach the big leagues, according to ESPN.

Meanwhile, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler continues his winning streak as he prepares for the Genesis Scottish Open. After securing several wins including the PGA Championship, Scheffler emphasized the importance of maintaining focus to continue his success.

In motor racing, significant shifts occurred as Red Bull removed Christian Horner from his role, promoting Laurent Mekies to lead the team. Noteworthy NBA developments include Oklahoma City Thunder's $250 million contract extension with Chet Holmgren, and Belinda Bencic reaching her first Wimbledon semifinal, marking a career milestone.

