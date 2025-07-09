Bumrah's Return Boosts India's Pace Power, Poses Challenge for England at Lord's

Varun Aaron, former Indian fast bowler, has sounded a warning for England ahead of the third Test against India at Lord's. The return of Jasprit Bumrah, a crucial fast-bowling component for India, is set to amplify the challenge for England's batsmen, renowned for struggling against high-caliber pace attacks.

Bumrah's comeback, confirmed by captain Shubman Gill following India's series win at Edgbaston, adds firepower to an already potent bowling lineup. Mohammed Siraj's brilliant form and Akash Deep's ten-wicket haul in the previous Test make for a daunting pace trio that could unsettle the English batters at Lord's, where India has enjoyed past success.

Aaron also praised spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's consistency and the emergence of Washington Sundar and Prasidh Krishna as formidable options. Despite bowling more than 44 overs in the first Test, Bumrah managed a five-wicket haul. Meanwhile, Siraj and Akash Deep have shown impressive wicket-taking abilities in the series, further heightening England's challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)