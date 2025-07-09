Left Menu

Bumrah's Return Boosts India's Pace Power, Poses Challenge for England at Lord's

Former Indian pacer Varun Aaron highlights the intensified threat facing England's batting lineup as pace ace Jasprit Bumrah returns for the third Test at Lord's. Combined with the form of Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep, India's pace attack looks formidable, raising concerns for England's batsmen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 23:50 IST
Bumrah's Return Boosts India's Pace Power, Poses Challenge for England at Lord's
Team India. (Photo: Wasim Jaffer X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Varun Aaron, former Indian fast bowler, has sounded a warning for England ahead of the third Test against India at Lord's. The return of Jasprit Bumrah, a crucial fast-bowling component for India, is set to amplify the challenge for England's batsmen, renowned for struggling against high-caliber pace attacks.

Bumrah's comeback, confirmed by captain Shubman Gill following India's series win at Edgbaston, adds firepower to an already potent bowling lineup. Mohammed Siraj's brilliant form and Akash Deep's ten-wicket haul in the previous Test make for a daunting pace trio that could unsettle the English batters at Lord's, where India has enjoyed past success.

Aaron also praised spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's consistency and the emergence of Washington Sundar and Prasidh Krishna as formidable options. Despite bowling more than 44 overs in the first Test, Bumrah managed a five-wicket haul. Meanwhile, Siraj and Akash Deep have shown impressive wicket-taking abilities in the series, further heightening England's challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025