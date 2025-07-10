Luka Modric: Farewell to a Real Madrid Legend
Luka Modric's iconic career at Real Madrid concludes with a 4-0 defeat against Paris St Germain in the Club World Cup semi-finals. Despite this, Modric's legacy, marked by 28 trophies and numerous accolades, especially the 2018 Ballon d'Or, remains illustrious as he departs for AC Milan.
Luka Modric's storied tenure with Real Madrid concluded with a disheartening 4-0 loss to Paris St Germain in the Club World Cup semi-finals. Manager Xabi Alonso remarked on how the Croatian star's legacy transcends the outcome of a single match.
Modric, a 2018 Ballon d'Or recipient and Real Madrid's most accomplished player, bids farewell to head to AC Milan after an extraordinary career encompassing 597 games and 28 titles, including six Champions League victories.
Alonso described Modric as a global football legend, while Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois emphasized that Modric's absence will leave a significant gap at the club.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Flamengo's Unyielding Spirit Secures Last-16 Spot at Club World Cup
Chelsea's Second-String Triumph: A Club World Cup Victory
Flamengo Holds Firm: Progress Unbeaten to Knockout Stage at Club World Cup
Jorginho's Late Strike Earns Flamengo a Draw in Club World Cup Thriller
Schjelderup's Strike Propels Benfica Over Bayern in Club World Cup Thriller