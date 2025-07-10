Luka Modric: Farewell to a Real Madrid Legend

Luka Modric's storied tenure with Real Madrid concluded with a disheartening 4-0 loss to Paris St Germain in the Club World Cup semi-finals. Manager Xabi Alonso remarked on how the Croatian star's legacy transcends the outcome of a single match.

Modric, a 2018 Ballon d'Or recipient and Real Madrid's most accomplished player, bids farewell to head to AC Milan after an extraordinary career encompassing 597 games and 28 titles, including six Champions League victories.

Alonso described Modric as a global football legend, while Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois emphasized that Modric's absence will leave a significant gap at the club.

(With inputs from agencies.)