Pochettino's Quest: Instilling a Winning Attitude in U.S. Soccer
United States soccer manager Mauricio Pochettino aims to instill a winning mentality into the national team as they prepare for the 2026 World Cup, slated to be held in North America. Despite recent setbacks, Pochettino is optimistic about the team's progress and highlights the ongoing evolution of their play.
United States soccer manager Mauricio Pochettino is determined to build a winning mentality into the national team as they prepare to host the 2026 World Cup. The former Tottenham Hotspur manager has been tasked with leading the U.S. team in a tournament co-hosted with Canada and Mexico.
Despite recent challenges, including losses to Panama and Mexico in major tournaments, Pochettino remains optimistic. He emphasized the importance of evolving the team's playing style and understanding the commitment required to represent the United States on the global stage.
With just a year left before the World Cup, Pochettino stressed the importance of fostering a mindset of excellence, acknowledging the high expectations associated with the role. He believes the team is on a promising path toward achieving this goal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
