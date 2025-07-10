Bengaluru Gears Up for a Historic Display at Indian Open Para Athletics Championship

The vibrant city of Bengaluru is set to welcome over 262 of the nation's most determined and dynamic para athletes for the 7th Indian Open Para Athletics Championship, scheduled to take place on 11th and 12th July at the iconic Kantaveera Stadium. This key event serves as the final selection platform for athletes heading to the New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships later this year, according to a release from SAI Media. The championship is supported by notable entities including Balmer Lawrie, the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), Leonard Cheshire Disability, and the Cognizant Foundation.

The championship will showcase an extraordinary lineup of Indian para athletes who have distinguished themselves on the international stage. Leading the charge is Sumit Antil, a two-time Paralympic gold medalist in the F64 Javelin category, along with celebrated athletes such as Praveen Kumar, Yogesh Kathuniya, Dharambir Nain, Rinku Hooda, and Simran. With representation across various track and field disciplines, the championship promises elite performances and fierce competition.

Ahead of the event, Devendra Jhajharia, President of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), expressed pride and optimism. He emphasized the championship as a celebration of resilience, excellence, and national pride. Jhajharia noted, "This event plays a pivotal role in selecting athletes who will carry India's hopes on the global stage. I wish every athlete the very best and look forward to witnessing their incredible talent on display."

Athletes are equally fired up for this crucial meet. Yogesh Kathuniya, a consistent thrower and silver medalist at the Paris and Tokyo Paralympics, shared his excitement about competing, highlighting the symbolic importance of the event in preparing for the global stage. Rising sprint star Simran, fresh off a gold win at the Kobe 2024 Asian Championships, expressed feeling strong and focused, attributing an extra boost to the home crowd in Bengaluru.

As anticipation builds, Kantaveera Stadium is being prepped to host the nation's finest. With India targeting a record haul at the upcoming New Delhi World Championships, this championship in Bangalore is expected to set the tone for what could be a historic outing for Indian para athletics.

