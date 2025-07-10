Trent Boult's Heroics Propel MI New York to Nerve-wracking Victory

In a thrilling Major League Cricket encounter, Trent Boult showcased his all-round brilliance, steering MI New York to a narrow 2-wicket victory over San Francisco Unicorns. Known for his expert death-bowling skills, Boult's defining moment came with the bat at Grand Prairie Stadium, sealing the match with critical sixes amid a nervy chase.

Set a modest target of 132 in a rain-affected eliminator, MI New York wobbled after a promising start, losing key wickets, including the likes of Quinton de Kock and Nicholas Pooran. With Hassan Khan and Matthew Short igniting hopes for the Unicorns through strategic breakthroughs, MI New York faced an uphill battle at 98/6 in 15 overs.

The pressure mounted as New York's recognized batsmen faltered, leaving Trent Boult and Nosthush Kenjige with a daunting task of steering their team out of tumultuous waters. Boult's audacious stroke-play, particularly his consecutive sixes, clinched the win, overshadowing Unicorns' brilliant bowling led by Khan. Boult's early wickets were pivotal in restricting the Unicorns to 131, earning him the Player of the Match award.

(With inputs from agencies.)