India Men’s Hockey Team Sets Sights on Winning Asia Cup for World Cup Qualification
Hockey India announced a 33-member core group for the national men's coaching camp, preparing for significant competitions like the Australia tour and Hero Asia Cup. Despite a challenging Pro League campaign, the team aims to build momentum, focusing on a 'defend to counter to win' strategy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-07-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 14:43 IST
Hockey India has unveiled a core group of 33 players for the upcoming men's national coaching camp, set to take place at the SAI Centre from July 14 to August 7.
This camp is pivotal for the Indian team as it gears up for two major international competitions: the Australia tour and the vital Hero Asia Cup in Rajgir, occurring from August 29 to September 7.
Despite setbacks in the Pro League, where India managed only one win, coach Craig Fulton emphasizes rebuilding momentum and improving finishing as they pursue World Cup qualification.
