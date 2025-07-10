Left Menu

India Men’s Hockey Team Sets Sights on Winning Asia Cup for World Cup Qualification

Hockey India announced a 33-member core group for the national men's coaching camp, preparing for significant competitions like the Australia tour and Hero Asia Cup. Despite a challenging Pro League campaign, the team aims to build momentum, focusing on a 'defend to counter to win' strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-07-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 14:43 IST
India Men’s Hockey Team Sets Sights on Winning Asia Cup for World Cup Qualification
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hockey India has unveiled a core group of 33 players for the upcoming men's national coaching camp, set to take place at the SAI Centre from July 14 to August 7.

This camp is pivotal for the Indian team as it gears up for two major international competitions: the Australia tour and the vital Hero Asia Cup in Rajgir, occurring from August 29 to September 7.

Despite setbacks in the Pro League, where India managed only one win, coach Craig Fulton emphasizes rebuilding momentum and improving finishing as they pursue World Cup qualification.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025