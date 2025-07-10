Polarizing Return: Owen Farrell Joins British & Irish Lions Squad
Former England captain Owen Farrell joins the British & Irish Lions squad as a replacement on their tour against an Australia-New Zealand Invitational XV. Despite being a seasoned player, his inclusion is met with mixed reactions due to his recent injuries and lack of recent test match play.
Head coach Andy Farrell, also Owen's father, included him last week after Elliot Daly's injury ruled him out of the series. Andy Farrell emphasized the need for all team members, including Owen, to quickly adapt to the team's strategies and playbook ahead of the matches.
The Lions face a challenging game against a strong line-up coached by Les Kiss, with Tadhg Beirne captaining in Maro Itoje's absence. England's Marcus Smith remains on the bench, while Hugo Keenan steps in for the injured Blair Kinghorn at fullback. The team continues preparations for the Wallabies test on July 19.