Polarizing Return: Owen Farrell Joins British & Irish Lions Squad

Owen Farrell, the former England rugby captain, is named as a replacement for the British & Irish Lions' upcoming tour match against an Australia-New Zealand Invitational XV in Adelaide. His selection has sparked debate due to his recent injury woes and lack of test match play in 2023.

Head coach Andy Farrell, also Owen's father, included him last week after Elliot Daly's injury ruled him out of the series. Andy Farrell emphasized the need for all team members, including Owen, to quickly adapt to the team's strategies and playbook ahead of the matches.

The Lions face a challenging game against a strong line-up coached by Les Kiss, with Tadhg Beirne captaining in Maro Itoje's absence. England's Marcus Smith remains on the bench, while Hugo Keenan steps in for the injured Blair Kinghorn at fullback. The team continues preparations for the Wallabies test on July 19.