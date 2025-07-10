Nitish Kumar Reddy Shines at Lord's: A Dazzling Start for India

India's Nitish Kumar Reddy made a remarkable impact at Lord's on Thursday, dismissing England's openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley in one over as the third test started. Reddy's skillset enabled India to put England on the back foot, with the hosts reaching just 83-2 by lunch.

England captain Ben Stokes opted to bat under clear skies, hoping for a solid performance from his lineup. However, India's pace attack, led by Jasprit Bumrah, disrupted that plan with consistent pressure on England's batsmen. Despite some initial aggression from Crawley, Reddy's timely breakthroughs changed the session's momentum.

As the first session progressed, Reddy dismissed Duckett and then Crawley, energizing the visitors and stunning the packed crowd at the iconic venue. Meanwhile, Joe Root and Ollie Pope steadied England's innings. The return of speedster Jofra Archer was a notable addition for England, replacing Josh Tongue.

