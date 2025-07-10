Left Menu

High Temperatures Disrupt Wimbledon Semifinal

The Wimbledon semifinal match between Aryna Sabalenka and Amanda Anisimova was twice delayed due to high temperatures, causing spectators to feel unwell. Sabalenka assisted affected fans with water and ice packs, as temperatures reached 88 degrees Fahrenheit, following a record-breaking Day 1 heat of 91 degrees Fahrenheit.

High Temperatures Disrupt Wimbledon Semifinal
High temperatures disrupted the Wimbledon semifinal match between Aryna Sabalenka and Amanda Anisimova as spectators felt unwell, leading to two delays during the first set.

Fans seated in the unshaded lower level at Centre Court were significantly impacted by the 88-degree Fahrenheit heat. Sabalenka actively assisted the affected spectators, offering them water and a blue ice pack.

The grass-court tournament, renowned for its historical charm, faced soaring temperatures that breached records on Day 1, hitting 91 degrees Fahrenheit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

