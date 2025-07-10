India vs England: Thrilling Start to the Third Test

England began the third Test against India with resilience, ending at 153 for two at tea on the first day. Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett departed early, both caught by Pant off Reddy's bowling.

Ollie Pope and Joe Root steadied the innings, remaining unbeaten with scores of 44 and 54, respectively. The English team benefited from 14 extras, boosting their total score.

India's bowlers toiled under the Chennai sun, with Nitish Kumar Reddy claiming both wickets. The match promises further intrigue with both teams showing intent.