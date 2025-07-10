Left Menu

India vs England: Thrilling Start to the Third Test

England performed strongly, reaching 153/2 at tea on Day One of the third Test against India. Key contributions came from Joe Root and Ollie Pope. Nitish Kumar Reddy was the standout bowler for India with two wickets. The stage is set for a competitive few days ahead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 10-07-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 20:21 IST
India vs England: Thrilling Start to the Third Test
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England began the third Test against India with resilience, ending at 153 for two at tea on the first day. Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett departed early, both caught by Pant off Reddy's bowling.

Ollie Pope and Joe Root steadied the innings, remaining unbeaten with scores of 44 and 54, respectively. The English team benefited from 14 extras, boosting their total score.

India's bowlers toiled under the Chennai sun, with Nitish Kumar Reddy claiming both wickets. The match promises further intrigue with both teams showing intent.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025