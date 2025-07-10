Curtis Campher Makes History with Five Wickets in Five Balls

Ireland's cricket all-rounder Curtis Campher etched his name in the history books by becoming the first male cricketer to claim five wickets in as many balls in professional cricket. This extraordinary feat came during a match for Munster Reds against North-West Warriors in the Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy.

Campher's incredible bowling display began in his second over, as the North-West Warriors, chasing a target of 189 runs, crumbled from 87/5 to 88 all out. The remarkable sequence kicked off with the dismissal of Jared Wilson, followed by Graham Hume, Andy McBrine, Robbie Millar, and Josh Wilson, securing Campher's figures of 5/16 in just 2.3 overs.

Previously, Campher achieved four wickets in four balls in T20 internationals. Though he's the first male to achieve this landmark, Zimbabwe's female cricketer Kelis Ndhlovu accomplished the same against Eagles Women in 2024. In his T20I career for Ireland, Campher has scored 924 runs and taken 31 wickets. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)