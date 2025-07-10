India Secures Prestigious Hosting of Key Shooting Championships
India has been confirmed as the host for major international shooting competitions over the next three years, following the International Shooting Sport Federation's (ISSF) release of the global calendar for 2027 and 2028. The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) announced that India will stage an ISSF World Cup (Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun) in 2027 and the ISSF Junior World Championship (Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun) in 2028, solidifying its status as a key global destination for shooting sports.
This announcement is complemented by the launch of the first-ever Shooting League of India (SLI) this November. This pioneering step aims to establish a professional league platform for shooting athletes, further energizing the domestic landscape. NRAI President Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo highlighted the significance of these developments, stating that hosting such events is crucial for preparation ahead of the LA Olympics and for providing juniors with valuable exposure.
NRAI Secretary General K. Sultan Singh emphasized the trust placed in India by the ISSF and thanked the national government for its support. He noted that India's place on the global shooting calendar is now cemented and the introduction of the SLI reflects the nation's commitment to nurturing the sport's growth and development. (ANI)
