Swiatek's Surprise Wimbledon Surge: From Clay Queen to Grass Court Challenger

Iga Swiatek, renowned for her dominance on clay, shook Wimbledon by reaching the finals after a decisive win against Belinda Bencic. Despite her preference for clay courts, Swiatek has shown remarkable adaptation on grass this year.

A recent loss in the French Open semi-finals reduced public expectations, allowing Swiatek to approach Wimbledon with a lighter mindset. She expressed relief at having less external pressure, stating that it has made her more adaptable to the demands of grass courts.

Swiatek, who has previously struggled on grass, showcased improved movement and served fiercely. Her evolution on the surface has transformed her into a formidable opponent, confident in her strategy and execution as she prepares for the final against Amanda Anisimova.

(With inputs from agencies.)