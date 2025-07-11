Triumphant Volley: Siniakova and Verbeek's Historic Wimbledon Win

Czech Katerina Siniakova and Dutchman Sem Verbeek emerged victorious in the Wimbledon mixed doubles final on Thursday, securing a definitive win against Britain's Joe Salisbury and Brazilian Luisa Stefani with two identical tiebreak scores of 7-6(3).

Despite home expectations centered on Salisbury and Stefani, who struggled with a leg problem in the second set, the Czech-Dutch duo maintained composure on Centre Court.

As Siniakova clinched the victory with an impressive overhead smash, the pair celebrated their inaugural title together. The win marks Siniakova's maiden mixed doubles Grand Slam and Verbeek's first-ever Grand Slam triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)